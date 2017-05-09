Stars’ spirit impresses

U12s

IN a game that was expected to be extremely wet and windy, the weather gods served us well for a spirited match between Inverloch Stars and Prom Coast.

It was an extremely even first half and with the Stars’ Rex Parini weaving his magic around the ground and Hugo Norton holding strong as the goalkeeper we entered the break at two to one with James Gilbert and Rex Parini both having found the back of the net.

What was so pleasing about the second half in particular was the even contribution from the team.

Oscar Malcolm, Shelley Davis, Thomas Box, Charlotte Febey and Charli Dellamina, all in defence, repelled every attack impressively and Tyler Jenkins and Finn Wilkinson on the wings supported the mids, sharing the ball around the ground with style.

James Gilbert scored impressively again and Jack Farmer came off the bench to score two classy goals to round off the game with the Stars winning five to one in what was a great team effort.

U10s

IT was another great morning for the Inverloch Stars Soccer Club and an enjoyable game from the U10s.

The club welcomed Prom Coast to Inverloch and for the first time, it had an U10s team.

Coach Luke Wilkinson needs to be commended for having the children play in the right spirit, which was really highlighted when a few of the players enthusiastically filled in for an undermanned opposition, playing and kicking goals against their own teammates.

From the sidelines, spectators could really see all children building in confidence, and therefore participating fully, regardless of previous experience.

Calling to each other and passing to teammates in a better position continues to develop, and with the ball moving around the field a bit more freely, the children were getting a good workout.

“I was really proud of our players who played for Prom Coast and assisted a lot of their players who are just learning the game in playing as a team and spreading out,” Luke said.

“In the first half, Inverloch was very clumped together and Prom Coast got a couple of good goals when the ball broke free. In the second half, Inverloch worked better at spreading out, and our passing from defence, into the midfield and then onto the forwards was some of the best we have seen this year.

“I also noticed how now we are learning to take the first touch to control the ball, and the second touch to either dribble or pass- instead of just blazing away- it’s really good to see.

“Lastly, I know we all want to get a goal in a game, but as a coach I really take a lot of notice of who does the passing or running into the space that in the end results in the goal.”

“Thanks again to Roger Thorrowgood for refereeing.”

The U10s are in the “MiniRoos” or “small sided football” section of the game. For information on this, see http://www.ffacoachingresource.com.au/about-the-curriculum/small-sided-football-(miniroos).

This means the competition is all about having fun and enjoying the game; learning by playing instead of winning at all costs; that’s why we don’t have a ladder or worry about results,” Luke said.

“Also at this level the referee’s job is to keep the game moving fluently, limiting stoppages and helping all players with all match restarts.

“Most importantly, Roger makes every effort to create an environment that ensures that all players have fun, are learning the game and having maximum involvement.”

From the 2017 guidelines on Mini- Roos, it states that U10s referees need to; explain the rules to players and why a free kick has been awarded, let the game flow and give instruction to all players on the run where you can, praise and encourage both teams, and be enthusiastic and approachable.