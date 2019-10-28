Posted by brad

State Government protects Bass Coast from overdevelopment

COAST ACTION: Victorian Planning Minister Richard Wynne and Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale at Kilcunda.

THE Bass Coast is now permanently protected from over-development after the State Government introduced strengthened planning controls.

Victoria Planning Minister Richard Wynne was in Kilcunda last Thursday to officially declare the Bass Coast Shire including Phillip Island, the Bunurong coastlines from Inverloch to Point Nepean, the George Bass Coast and Bass Coast Hills, and surrounds as Distinctive Areas and Landscapes (DAL) under the Planning and Environment Act 1987.

“This declaration acknowledges the special significance of this region to all Victorians and protects it for generations to come,” Mr Wynne said.

“We’re looking forward to developing a 50-year vision for the area to protect and enhance the attributes of the beautiful Bass Coast.”

The declaration comes after consultation with the community and includes a Statement of Significance from the Bunurong Land Council outlining the cultural, spiritual and heritage importance of the Bass Coast to the Bunurong People.

The coast is valued for its rugged coastline, beaches, prime farming land and iconic tourist spots including Philip Island, Cape Paterson and the Bunurong coastline.

The government will now work with the community to develop a Statement of Planning Policy.

The statement will outline a 50-year vision for the area, including township settlement boundaries, to protect the environment.

Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale said, “The local community is well aware of the assets of our stunning landscape and precious coastline and it’s great to see what we love about it being protected for future generations.”

The Bass Coast is the third area to be declared under the act, following the recent declaration of the Surf Coast, and the Macedon Ranges in August last year.