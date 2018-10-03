Stunning season for Sea Eagles
INVERLOCH-Kongwak celebrated another outstanding season at its presentation night on Friday, September 21.
The Sea Eagles once again impressed both on the field and on the courts.
Inverloch-Kongwak was represented in the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition grand final in the U13s, C Grade and Reserves.
C Grade came away with a thrilling premiership win.
The club congratulated its players, committee and members.
B Grade: coach Jess Pupetti (centre) congratulated runner up best and fairest Brooke Anderson (left) and best and fairest Hannah Sparkes. Absent: Jaylee Fitzpatrick (players’ choice).
A Grade: from left, Renee Pilkington was named best and fairest, Marni Purvis was players’ choice and Kelsey Buxton was runner up best and fairest. Absent: Millie Sadler (players’ choice).
C Grade: from left, best and fairest was Alex Burke and runner up best and fairest was Alli Hayes. Absent: Bec Hawkins (players’ choice).
Reserves: from left, coach Justen Jackson congratulated runner up best and fairest Brad Hayes, most consistent Travis Bergemier and best team player Billy Huitema. Absent: Christian Terlich (best and fairest) and Lachie Johnson (best in finals).
Valued members: from left, Bruce and Susan Clark received life membership and David Teakle was awarded the Brian Archibald Best Club Person Award.
Seniors: coach Ben Soumilas (second right) congratulated, from left, best team player Campbell McKenzie, best and fairest Andy Soumilas, runner up best and fairest Corey Casey and Steve Fisher Club Culture Award recipient Lewis Rankin. Absent: Will Hetherington (third best and fairest).
Legends club inductees: from left, Sindy Boyd, Tamara Crowe and Alli Hayes have all played more than 250 games.
