Posted by brad

Stunning season for Sea Eagles

INVERLOCH-Kongwak celebrated another outstanding season at its presentation night on Friday, September 21.

The Sea Eagles once again impressed both on the field and on the courts.

Inverloch-Kongwak was represented in the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition grand final in the U13s, C Grade and Reserves.

C Grade came away with a thrilling premiership win.

The club congratulated its players, committee and members.