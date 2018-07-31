Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 | Posted by

Support a girl in need

A FUNDRAISING campaign has been established to support the family of a former Korumburra girl diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Four year old Montanah Dubignon underwent surgery to remove the tumour last Wednesday but the surgery team was unable to remove the entire tumour.
She now has an unknown fight ahead.
Montanah is the daughter of Jarrod and Sarah, and an identical twin to Dakota, and one of five children.
Donations can be made online at https://www.facebook.com/donate/249922659168372
A fundraising market will be held at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Leongatha, on Saturday, August 25 from 9am to 1pm, with secondhand goods, cakes and a sausage sizzle.
The family now lives in Beaufort.

Sisterly love: Montanah Dubignon (left), with identical twin Dakota, is facing an unknown fight against a brain tumour.

