Taking all the pain out of life

QUALITY TREATMENT: osteopath Dr Lachlan Chisholm targets pain management at South Gippsland Therapy Centre.

NAGGING aches and pains are a fast way to take the joy out of the life.

South Gippsland Therapy Centre cares about preventing your ongoing pains.

Osteopath Dr Lachlan Chisholm has been a valued member of the South Gippsland Therapy Centre for five years.

Dr Chisholm works with the patient to develop pain management strategies that fit their lifestyle needs.

Osteopathy takes a holistic approach to treatment, looking at all parts of the body that could be contributing to your pain.

Dr. Chisholm treats both chronic and acute musculoskeletal injuries, which include lower back and neck.

“People come to see me for all kinds of complaints, some can recover quite quickly and only need a small number of treatments, but others I am helping maintain the complaint with long term osteopathic treatment and management,” he said.

“It is about maintaining overall function, the strength of the body and working with the patient to identify how their lifestyle impacts pain management.

“The treatment can be gentle and uses the body’s own self healing mechanisms. The idea is to guide the body back to functioning naturally.”

Dr Chisholm is a former Leongatha local, having completed his schooling at the South Coast Christian College.

Nowadays, he travels between the Leongatha based clinic and a clinic in Melbourne, so patients have the opportunity to see him a couple of days a week.

Dr Chisholm said he enjoys returning home and being able to treat patients rurally.

“It’s always nice to come home and I relate to the people here,” he said.

“I pride myself on having a relationship with the patients. The patient needs to be aware that you care about their needs.”

Doctors can refer patients to an osteopath, but this is not always necessary. Osteopaths may also refer patients to local GPs.

Lachlan frequently returns to study to keep up to date with modern practices.

At the moment he is able to treat children and adults, but would like to extend his services to treat babies in the future.

“I’ll be looking to be able to treat babies within the next 12 months. It is something I have been interested in learning,” he said.

“As an osteopath, you are always looking for ways to improve your knowledge and skills.”

South Gippsland Therapy Centre is open from 9am to 7pm Monday through Wednesday, and 9am to 6pm Thursday through Friday.

Bookings can be made online or by calling 5662 5225.