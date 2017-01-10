Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Thumbs up for Karmai

THE new Karmai Community Children’s Centre at Korumburra was full of excitement yesterday (Monday) as the doors were opened to new groups of children for the first time.

The $5.35 million project was driven by the community and offers many children’s services in the one location.

The centre includes kindergarten, childcare, maternal and child health and specialist children’s services.

“There’s 20 years worth of stuff to unpack from the old kindergarten,” pre-kindergarten and kindergarten teacher Lizzie Snell said.

Kindergarten classes are due to start on February 1, as well as before and after school care programs.

Long day care for children aged up to five began yesterday (Monday) and the new building is already a hit with the children.

“My favourite thing is going outside to play,” Brooklyn Packer from the three to five year old room said.

Up to 120 children can be cared for at any one time in the new centre.

There are currently vacancies available for new enrolments in the care program, but some rooms are already almost at capacity.

“The first day has gone pretty smoothly,” operational manager Sue Ritchie said.

“It’s really lovely to have the kids in here. The children are engaging with the environment and enjoying it.”

Currently, the centre caters for children aged up to 12.

Early learning, pre-kinder, kindergarten, long day care, before and after school care, and holiday program are available.

The centre has more than childcare though, with facilities to encourage the whole community to be involved.

There is a multipurpose meeting room available, service in maternal child and health care, and immunisations starting in February for people in the community that might need them.

“It’s exciting for the local community that Korumburra has such an amazing facility here,” Ms Ritchie said.

Immunisations will be conducted at the centre from February 1.

First day: Mitchell Packer, Brooklyn Packer and Isla Samson tried out the new reading corner in the ages three to five room on Monday during the first open day for children at the Karmai Community Children’s Centre.

Sliding around: Violet Chesterfield, Paige Anderton, and Olivia Snell ran around in the new playground at the Karmai Community Children’s Centre on Monday for the first time.

