Tigers thump Boolarra

MIRBOO North retained the George Lewis Memorial Shield on Saturday when it delivered its second 2018 three-figure thumping to Boolarra – this time by 124 points at Boolarra Recreation Reserve.

Mirboo North’s onballers and midfielders continually offered its forwards a plethora of scoring options and a watertight defence restricted Boolarra to one behind late in the last quarter.

When the adventurous Tigers transitioned and switched play to teammates in open spaces, they were harder for the Demons to catch than mackerels, sardines and bait fish are for anglers.

Although Boolarra’s game plan had tried and true practicalities attached to it, Mirboo North allowed practically none to be put into practice in the muddy conditions.

Mirboo North’s skilful play, fierce tackling and extraordinarily-high work rate delighted playing coach Josh Taylor, who was quick to praise his players during each break and after the game.

No matter what methods of attack the Demons employed, they were unable to break through the defensive wall sturdily built by Clancy Bennett, Kris Berchtold, Jacob Blair, Riley Oddy, Tristan Salerno (until injured) and Lloyd Powell.

From the moment Powell’s long driving left footed roost was marked by Tim Traill and forwarded to a teammate for Mirboo North’s opening major, everyone knew the Tigers were on song.

Matt Holland kicked Mirboo North’s second goal and with the Tigers running in twos and threes, there were loose men everywhere and four more majors brought a 42-point lead at quarter time.

With 86.75 percent of the day’s play taking place in Mirboo North’s forward half and up to 32 players geographically located in the same area, traffic was congested and contested ball activity frequent.

The Tigers warmly welcomed former Essendon 129 gamer Jason Winderlich into their line-up for the first time since his football career began in 1997 with the Mirboo North Cats, in the Central Gippsland Junior Football League.

Winderlich had an enjoyable afternoon, picking up many quality possessions in the forward line and booting a classy running goal, after accepting a handball from Jack Robertson.

The speedy Winderlich’s signing with the Tigers has created enormous interest, with one print media outlet even reporting he’d played the previous week against Yarragon.

Brayden Wilson, who kicked five outstanding majors was Mirboo North’s highest goal scorer, whilst Zach Kilgower and Holland slotted three apiece and Traill, two.

The Demons’ man-on-man tightness successfully contained Mirboo North for part of the second quarter, before the Tigers again broke free and added another four goals before half-time.

Those doggedly contributing in the back half and through the midfield for Boolarra were Daniel Wilson, James Holmes, Sam Mazou, Marcus Twomey and burly ruckman, Matthew Windsor.

On several occasions, the Demons strung four or five possessions together and reached half forward, only to be turned back by Mirboo North’s dependable defenders.

For the unquenchable Tigers, Taylor knocked up gathering possessions, whilst Hudson Kerr, skipper Damien Turner, Luke Palmer, Mitchell Wightman and Dom Pinneri were also busy.

Ruckman Joe Brooks repeatedly showed you ‘canna’ hand a teammate a grander disposal than a tap out in his direction.

A goal looked likely as the Sherrin entered the Demons’ 10-metre square with two locals bearing down on it.

Alas, there was a fumble, then a stumble and a tumble, before the Tigers rushed the ball through for a behind.

This Saturday Mirboo North engages in its second Indigenous round in three weeks, when it meets Hill End at Willow Grove.

Four-time premiership hero Damien Turner will play his 250th club game that automatically earns him life membership of Mirboo North Football Netball Club.