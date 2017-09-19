Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Tim shows his auctioneering flair

TIM Gibson flew the flag for Alex Scott and Staff’s Korumburra office in a recent state-wide auctioneering competition.
The livestock agent competed in the 2017 ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham.
The event was hosted by the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association and saw contestants auction three pens at a live sale.
Mr Gibson, of Bunyip, services Alex Scotts’ Korumburra office.
The event was won by Murray Bennett of Landmark Wangaratta and runner-up was Joe Allen from Elders Euroa.
“I was glad I did it as it’s given me the opportunity to polish my auctioneering skills,” Mr Gibson said.
“Looking back to six months ago, I have improved since then.”
Candidates were assessed on clarity, introduction, patter and knockdown.
“So you have got a lot of things to think about while you are doing it,” Mr Gibson said.
The final pool of competitors was selected at an ALPA auctioneers school at Bendigo in June.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=22618

Posted by on Sep 19 2017. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...
  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...

Recently Added