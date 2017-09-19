Tim shows his auctioneering flair

TIM Gibson flew the flag for Alex Scott and Staff’s Korumburra office in a recent state-wide auctioneering competition.

The livestock agent competed in the 2017 ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham.

The event was hosted by the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association and saw contestants auction three pens at a live sale.

Mr Gibson, of Bunyip, services Alex Scotts’ Korumburra office.

The event was won by Murray Bennett of Landmark Wangaratta and runner-up was Joe Allen from Elders Euroa.

“I was glad I did it as it’s given me the opportunity to polish my auctioneering skills,” Mr Gibson said.

“Looking back to six months ago, I have improved since then.”

Candidates were assessed on clarity, introduction, patter and knockdown.

“So you have got a lot of things to think about while you are doing it,” Mr Gibson said.

The final pool of competitors was selected at an ALPA auctioneers school at Bendigo in June.