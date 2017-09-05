Toora lands spot in grand final

THE preliminary final was tight, but at the end of the day it was Toora that was too big and strong for the Allies.

Toora’s Seniors were gunning for the spot in grand final, having not made a grand final appearance since 1989.

The Magpies swooped in and were off to a flying start, kicking four opening quarter goals.

Lincoln Toner was instrumental in the Magpies’ early run. The ruckman won most of the clearances and gave his team the best advantage.

Despite having a lot of the ball, Toora did not do a lot of damage on the scoreboard, and the Allies were still in it going into the second quarter.

The Allies began to close in during the second quarter. Two early goals from Kael Bergles caused Toora to make some changes in its defensive line.

Peter Grant stepped up to challenge Bergles and managed his task well, keeping Allies’ lethal forward to just four match goals.

Lukas Jenkins worked hard up front and kicked his two goals for the Magpies.

Scores were still tight during the long break, and would remain close for the rest of the game. The match was even, and the Allies tried to play catch up.

Toora’s Josh Griffin kicked two goals in the third term, but the tussle continued. Allies’ defence was strong through Jake Weightman, Jackson Nolan and Cameron McKenzie, and Darcy Atkins was causing Toora headaches in the midfield.

Jim Phillips played a strong second half in the ruck for the Allies.

By the fourth quarter, there were some weary bodies on the ground, and it was time for the Allies to make a move.

However, Toora’s defence through Michael O’Sullivan and Ben Osborne held strong and saved the game.

O’Sullivan kicked the goal that sealed the deal, and coach Jack Weston finished it off with a penalty goal after the siren.

Toora is now looking ahead to its next big challenge on the weekend.

Toora went head to head with Fish Creek four weeks ago and lost by eight points. If it keeps up its momentum, the grand final promises to be a thriller.