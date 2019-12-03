Toora to celebrate the roaring twenties



FLASHBACK: Tara Hollier, Sarah Reeves, Mauzie Chau and Anna Hopkins will don 1920s attire for the Toora town ball this December.

TOORA will bring in 2020 with a roaring ’20s themed ball – the town’s first ball in over 31 years.

Think flapper dresses, pearls and newsboy caps for this non-optional fancy dress party to be held at the Toora Community Hall on December 31, 7pm.

The cabaret fashioned event – a fundraiser for the Toora Community Action Team (TCAT) – will boast authentic décor, ’20s inspired food and a vintage style cocktail on arrival.

A series of photographs of Toora dating back to the 1920s will also be projected on to the outside of the hall, courtesy of organiser Louisa Vale.

“There will be a lot of involvement of the audience in the crowd, including an unexpected event,” Louisa said.

A Melbourne circus and jazz group will provide both musical entertainment from traditional swing jazz to modern tunes with a jazz twist, along with skit material to get the audience into the spirit of things.

“There aren’t a lot of opportunities for hardworking dairy communities to dress up or to get exposure to really different groups of artists,” Louisa said.

“We are hoping the businesses down the main street of Toora will decorate their shops in the lead up as well.”

Fellow TCAT member Tara Hollier said it was important to provide a unique experience for New Years, especially when there were no major events taking place from Port Albert to Inverloch.

“It’s just nice for people to go out locally, instead of having to go out of town,” she said.

“We’ve received lots of business support and hopefully this will inspire people to do more in the future locally.”

All ages are welcome to attend, but you’re encouraged to get in quick with only 200 tickets up for grabs.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by emailing tcat@toora.org.

Mauzie’s Most Marvellous Vintage in Toora will be stocking ’20s inspired wear to hire in the lead up to the ball.

Get in quick as there are limited sizes of women’s dresses and men’s shirts.

Mauzie will be donating part of the hire cost to TCAT and the Toora Hall, another great reason to shop locally and support the community.

“If you want to shop locally they are the ones to see,” Tara said.