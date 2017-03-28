Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Tour De Cure rolls into town

A TEAM of 120 riders, 35 support crew and Channel 7 staff are now riding from Hotham to Hobart.

Along the way they made a pit stop for lunch at Leongatha Primary School yesterday (Monday).

The riders gave a short presentation on the importance of staying fit, healthy and happy.

Former Inverloch athlete Drew Ginn participated in the event and students were able to meet him and chat with him.

Tour De Cure’s mission is to raise funds and awareness to help cure cancer.

Along the way, Tour de Cure will donate $10,000 to local cancer projects in each overnight stop.

These funds make a huge difference in regional communities where death rates are higher and support for cancer patients lower.

Tour De Cure has already raised $4,073,010 and counting.

Great cause: Leongatha Primary School Grade 4 students Ayanna, Ruby and Alice with Tour De Cure cyclist Drew Ginn, formerly of Inverloch, at Leongatha Primary School yesterday (Monday).

