Tricky intersection hits raw nerve

HUNDREDS of people have commented on a video about the best way to navigate through arguably one of the most confusing intersections in central Leongatha.

The short video on The Star’s Facebook page shows traffic plotting its way through the T-intersection of Anderson, Roughead and McCartin streets across from the Leongatha courthouse.

The intersection was constructed last year as part of multi-million dollar works for a heavy vehicle bypass route and the ‘Give Way’ sign was where Anderson Street formed a T-intersection there.

One Facebook user, Karen Fowles who commented on The Star’s Facebook page said she had nearly experienced a collision at the intersection, whereas most users said they avoided the intersection at all costs, citing long waiting times to turn into Anderson Street from the ‘Give Way’ sign at McCartin Street.

Despite these claims of near-misses and high potential for collisions Leongatha Police Sergeant Dale McCahon said according to police data, it is not a high collision intersection.

“Anecdotally it appears to me that the rate of collisions has dropped off,” he said.

“Although not perfect yet – and it never will be – the number of people not using their left indicator correctly when travelling south and proceeding straight into McCartin Street has improved also.

“If people concentrate, obey the big ‘Give Way’ signs and show some courtesy by using their indicators when approaching the intersection, there is no reason any collisions should occur.”

According to data from VicRoads, only one collision that resulted in an injury has occurred since the new intersection was constructed, other data reveals three casualty accidents have occurred.

Data from collisions with no injuries is not collected by police or VicRoads.

The Leongatha Heavy Vehicle Alternate route was estimated to remove about 600 heavy vehicles a day out of the Leongatha Central Business District.

It included works to a number of major intersections including the installation of traffic lights at the intersection of Ogilvy Street and the South Gippsland Highway.

VicRoads eastern regional director Scott Lawrence said community concerns regarding turning movements and pedestrian safety were raised following the commissioning of the new signals in 2016.

“Changes to the operation of the signals were implemented in 2017 to improve safety at the intersection,” he said.

“South Gippsland Shire Council is planning future redevelopment to Bair Street. There will be significant changes to the traffic volumes at this intersection following the redevelopment.

“VicRoads will reassess the operation and reprogramming of the signals at that time.”

Two casualty crashes occurred at this intersection in August 2017.