Trotter’s treat at Stony Creek

Croctastic: Leongatha’s Amber Newton bravely holds a crocodile. The Wild Action Zoo display entertained children and adults at the Stony Creek races last Wednesday.

It was a spectacular Ladies’ Day that the Stony Creek Racing Club put on at its race track last Wednesday, with warm and sunny conditions making for a relaxed, fun-filled afternoon.

Thirty five year Stony Creek trainer Paul Boag was at the track, with seven year old mare Zai Bu Zai placing 5th in race four’s Better Rural Health Services F&M BM58 Handicap, jockeyed by Swan Hill racer Chelsea Macfarlane.

The day itself saw an official turnout of 1459 guests passing through the gates with an additional 312 children. Activities abounded to support the trotting, with a bevy of 60 attending the ladies’ marquee.

Children were well catered for with the return of Chris Humfrey’s Wild Action Zoo and an assortment of baby crocodiles, kangaroos and charming snakes. Kelly Sports, part of the country racing summer campaign, provided sporting activities to entertain the children.

Foster guitarist Fiona Curram entertained crowds with live entertainment. Race-goers were also treated to a quality selection food offerings.

“Stony Creek provides a fantastic social setting for race-goers and families alike. For $30 your family tickets are covered and as an added bonus the children received free back pack show bags at our Ladies’ Day,” CEO of the Stony Creek Racing Club Sarah Wolf said.

“Crowds were sprightly and the day ran smoothly, although one horse decided to go for a solo lap after one race.

“We had great food at the track. I personally head-hunted South Melbourne Market’s Street Eats that make some of the most divine crepes I’ve ever tasted.

“Dine with Me dished up paella from Mirboo North’s Escargot, Theo’s Chino to Go once again had the best coffee and Elsie’s Fine Food cartered as well, both of which have been regulars for 10 years.

Ms Wolf urges future race-goers to book in early for the Ladbrokes’ Cup, to be held on March 10.