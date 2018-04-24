Unify gets bigger

TARWIN Lower’s heavy music festival UNIFY Gathering will have a new location in 2019, with the hope of attracting 12,500 patrons, up from 7500 in 2018.

UNIFY Gathering is a multi day music and camping festival, featuring hard rock bands from Victoria, Australia and overseas.

Since 2015, the event has been held at the Tarwin Lower Recreation Reserve.

After humble beginnings in 2015, with 3000 patrons and two days of music, the festival has continued to expand. In 2018, 7500 people were at the event.

Event organiser Rhett McLaren said the festival has the scope to grow to 12,500 patrons in 2019 and 15,000 in 2020.

Mr McLaren told South Gippsland Shire Council last Wednesday, “The new site is five minutes out of Tarwin Lower. We will continue to work closely with council and emergency services to provide a world class even.”

The new site has room for 20,000 patrons, with a current planning permit for 10,000.