Visitors enjoy the Koonwarra parkrun

AN abundance of smiles and good spirit was in the air for Koonwarra’s parkrun on Saturday.

Some of the local stalwarts might have been absent, but plenty of tourists, dogs and prams in attendance certainly made up the numbers.

The volunteers, all eager to help out and be a part of the action, arrived early to help set up.

The team included Karen Argento and Sarah Lewis as timekeepers, Stephen Hannon passing out finish tokens, Linda Brown scanning barcodes, Lisa Brady tail walking and Monica Pound photographer.

Runners came from all over Australia. One in particular was little Evie Hill from Husskison parkrun, near Jervis Bay in New South Wales, choosing to celebrate her 10th parkrun at Koonwarra.

She was also quick out on the track, finishing the five kilometre course in 24.38.

Coincidentally enough she also finished in 10th place.

Other visitors also included Toora born Cathy Roberts and Paul Sheehan (former Australian Test cricketer) from Albert Park parkrun, and Sarah Mathers and Greg, Miriam and Penelope Macks from Mitchelton parkrun in Brisbane.

Stuart Capel, coming off a win at the Leongatha 15km Fun Run, raising money for the Good Friday Appeal, finished in second place.

He was joined by his wife Angela who commented in the visitor book, “It’s not heartbreak hill – it’s prelude to success.” Courtney White, home for Easter, visited from Balyang Sanctuary, near Geelong.

She was accompanied by her dad and sister and Inverloch regulars Neil White and Sheridan Goldsmith.

Val and Steve Warwick from Devonport in Tasmania added Koonwarra to her growing list of parkruns.

Koonwarra parkrun prides itself on being a family orientated event.

This is evidenced by two sets of sisters and a mother daughter crew on the run director team, as well as the many other families that regularly contribute, volunteer and participate.

Families were out in full force, happy children and prams aplenty. Young brothers, George and Hugh Nicholl were competitive across the line, finishing in fourth and fifth places.

Only 35 seconds separating the pair.

Luke Crozier completed another notable performance, running with a double pram, beside his wife Fiona.

The Tucker, Hill, King, McCarthy, Aitken, Walliker, Taylor, Brady, and Wilson families also spent Easter Saturday morning spending quality time together.

Health concerns may go by the way side this time of the year but for Koonwarra parkrun, a new addition was announced. Thanks to the South Gippsland Shire Community Grants Fund, Koonwarra parkrun now has a life saving defibrillator in its kit.

Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere. The defibrillator is available for the use in an emergency.

Fingers, toes and everything else crossed, it can stay within arms’ reach and parkrunners never have to use it.

With results processed, photos uploaded and some heart warming comments on the socials being shared, everyone left the parkrun feeling happy and ready to take on whatever other Easter adventures might lie ahead.