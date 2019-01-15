Waratah bringing sports to the forefront

Ocean training: completing another swim from Walkerville North to South are, back from left, Hugh Bradlow, Sandra Tracy, Francine Moss, Michael Rowland, Anne Wallington, Martin Tobin, front Jo Sliferski and Anne Harrison.

THEY’RE a sporting lot at Sandy Point and Waratah Bay.

Over the Christmas/New Year and for the first part of January there’s been a massive contingent of bike riders known as the Waratah Worriers.

Started several years ago they now number up to 60 riders. The group meets at the Sandy Point and Waratah Bay intersection most mornings for a ride through Fish Creek or the classic ride to Walkerville North.

This year another group has formed the Waratah Walruses whose passion is ocean swimming. Several times a week they head to Walkerville North and South and head in one direction or the other, concluding with afternoon tea.

There are a few in both the cycling and ocean swimming camps with the Walruses group in full training for The Current Cruiser swim at Shallow Inlet on Saturday, February 16.

There will be a 500 metre and 1.5 km swim with racing starting at midday. There are various categories of age group. For information call Paul Minahan on 0400 029 736 or Max Collins 0413 879 700. Entries via waratahbeach.com.au