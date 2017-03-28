Watch council online

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council meetings will be streamed live via the internet to give more people the chance to see how council makes decisions.

Council last Wednesday adopted the Live Streaming of Council Meetings Policy to guide the live streaming, recording and publishing of council meetings.

Live streaming will enable people to watch council meetings without having to travel to the council chamber in Leongatha, as well as watch meetings at another time.

Meetings held outside of the chamber may also be live streamed.

Cr Don Hill, who has campaigned for meetings to be streamed live, said, “This shows the community we are not hiding things as they will be able to hear or see what is going on in this room.”

Cr Meg Edwards said, “This is a further measure for us to be transparent and open up our meetings to people who are unable to be here physically.”

Vanessa Adams, council’s acting director corporate and community services, said the chair and/or chief executive officer would have the discretion to direct the termination or interruption of live streaming.

“It’s important for people planning on attending a public meeting of council in the future to remember that simply by attending they are consenting to their image, voice and comments being recorded,” she said.

The meetings will be recorded in such a way to minimise the risk of publishing misleading, defamatory and libellous content.

Attendees are advised they may be subject to legal action if their actions result in inappropriate and/or unacceptable behaviour and/or comments.