Where’s Wally in Wonthaggi

EVERY child’s favourite book character came to life at Wonthaggi Primary School last Thursday.

Students donned the familiar red and white strips to celebrate 30 years of Where’s Wally?

Where’s Wally? was first published in 1987, and has continued to engage children ever since.

The dress up day was an initiative of Wonthaggi Primary School’s student representative council.

All students donated a gold coin on the day, with proceeds going to a school project of the council’s choice