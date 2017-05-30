Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Where’s Wally in Wonthaggi

EVERY child’s favourite book character came to life at Wonthaggi Primary School last Thursday.

Students donned the familiar red and white strips to celebrate 30 years of Where’s Wally?

Where’s Wally? was first published in 1987, and has continued to engage children ever since.

The dress up day was an initiative of Wonthaggi Primary School’s student representative council.

All students donated a gold coin on the day, with proceeds going to a school project of the council’s choice

Where’s Wally?: from left, Isabelle, Lexi, Matthias and Aiden brought the famous book character to life at Wonthaggi Primary School.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21464

Posted by on May 30 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added