Wild Dog Valley Road landslide fix rests on state funding



MONEY NEEDED: Wild Dog Valley Road has become a no-go zone after a recent landslide.

Matt Dunn

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council will again call upon the State Government to fund repairs to a road that cost Victorian tax payers $242,000 in 2011.

Wild Dog Valley Road, Wild Dog Valley, suffered at the hands of a deluge-induced landslide that swept away a large portion of the road between Amiets Road and Rasmussens Road.

The road is closed until further notice.

Landslide repairs to the road were previously funded under the State Government’s Natural Disaster Financial Assistance program and may yet be again.

Despite the relatively short time frame between repairs of the site, council has defended the quality of the work done there.

Asked if they were up to scratch, a council spokesperson said the works completed in 2011 “were intended to provide additional support to the road where minor slumping of the road edge had occurred”.

“The recent damage is the result of a much greater landslip, where a large portion of the hillside has mobilised, well beyond the extent of the previous slump,” she said.

“The wall had been performing well for its intended purpose until the greater landslip commenced.”

And is council confident that a repaired Wild Dog Valley Road will hold together?

“The geotechnics behind supporting slips of this nature are complex and based upon assessment of risk,” the spokesperson said.

“The geology and topography of Wild Dog Valley in particular is such that large-scale landslips are very common.

“Repair works to slips in the area will be performed in accordance with best practice principles in order to maintain safe access to properties cost-effectively and with minimal disruption.”

The spokesperson said council’s engineers had “engaged specialist geotechnical consultants to provide advice on the landslip” and that initial site investigations had already occurred.

“The timeframe for any repairs remains subject to the development of an appropriate solution, as well as suitable weather conditions for the ground to stabilise,” she said.