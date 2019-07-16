Posted by brad

Wild weather hits region

EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Leongatha SES members attended to a fallen tree across the road at Nerrena on Sunday.

EAVY rain and wind gusts of close to 150km/h caused chaos across South Gippsland over the past week.

Trees fell across roads and drains were affected, resulting in a busy few days for State Emergency Service volunteers and the staff of South Gippsland and Bass Coast shire councils.

Leongatha SES received callouts over the weekend, in addition to 25 callouts between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning when the first wave of wind and rain hit.

Most calls were for trees and debris over roads, as well as a tree landing on a parked car and a large business sign in McCartin Street, Leongatha, coming loose.

The wind topped 148km/h at Wilsons Promontory lighthouse after 8pm on Sunday and at least 10mm-20mm fell at South Gippsland weather stations on Sunday.

South Gippsland Shire Council received 36 calls for help last week.

Over the weekend, Bass Coast Shire Council staff were called to incidents across the shire, from Glen Forbes to Cowes, and Wonthaggi to Outtrim.

Calls were for trees blocking roads and driveways, and drainage concerns.

Late last week, council received around 50 requests for assistance with fallen trees and branches due to strong winds.

Council received three reports of powerlines being brought down.

“Our team is on call 24/7, so is always ready and on hand to act quickly when reports come through,” mayor Cr Brett Tessari said.

“The wind we experienced on Wednesday night was quite frightening and the team is often required to work in cold, wet, windy and sometimes dangerous conditions.”