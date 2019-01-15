World class musician plays Wonthaggi

Captivating performer: jazz musician James Morrison entertains with the Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band at Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre on Saturday evening. Photo by Trevor Foon.

WORLD renowned jazz musician James Morrison delighted music-lovers at a performance with the Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band at Wonthaggi on Saturday evening.

The renowned trumpeter also played trombone, saxophone and the piano, impressing the audience as well as the volunteer musicians of Wonthaggi’s own community band.

Band musical director Craig Marinus said, “It was such a highlight for us all when James wandered onto stage and joined in on two of our numbers: Just A Closer Walk and Tiger Rag.

“Then we got to sit back and listen to James and his quartet for an hour and a half as they entertained the sellout audience, ending in the most wonderful standing ovation.”

The concert helped raise funds to get the Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band to Brisbane this Easter to defend its national C Grade title