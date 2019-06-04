Auskick program a winner for the kids

NICE TECHNIQUE: Indi Johnstone is guided by coach Emma Gillham during Auskick at Inverloch.

INVERLOCH Auskick is up and kicking, and the children are loving being involved in AFL footy under the lights each Friday night.

Now 180 boys and girls are taking part, which sees the Inverloch oval buzzing with excitement and fun.

Children learn skills in small groups, which gives each child the chance to get their hands on the footy.

Young children focus more on fun activities, while older children learn about skills and match play.

The program is successful due to the more than 30 volunteers, from coaches through to café workers.

Inverloch Auskickers took part in a half-time game at the MCG and also on a local level, playing a half-time match against Korumburra-Bena.

Children turning five this year, up to the age of 12, can still register for Auskick by going to https://play.afl/auskick

Join the Inverloch Auskick Facebook page for information or ring coordinator Big K on 0408 281 953.