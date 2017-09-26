Bulldog Bob visit

Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 | Posted by

STUDENTS at Leongatha Primary School were encouraged to come dressed in their favourite footy team colours for the end of term footy day last Friday, September 22.

The day was filled with colour, excitement and theme songs, along with special guest Bob Murphy.

Mr Murphy is a former AFL Western Bulldogs footballer.

The school celebrated their final assembly of the term in style with Mr Murphy wowing the kids and winning even more fans.

He shared many stories about his long career in football and gave a very grounded and humble reflection on his journey.

Students had the opportunity to meet and greet the AFL star.

Bulldogs supporters: Leongatha Primary School students from left, Finn, Bailey, Jed and Darcy had the opportunity to meet former AFL Western Bulldogs footballer Bob Murphy at the footy day assembly last Friday.

