Posted by brad

Colours explode at school

LEONGATHA Primary School participated in its first School Run 4 Fun Colour Explosion last Friday, raising $13,000 so far towards new shade sails for playgrounds.

The entire school and parents were involved in the day of colourful fun.

As children navigated obstacle courses to test their skills of evasion, teachers sprayed them with colourful fluorescent powder.

Fundraising coordinator and Grade Five teacher Tanya Starkey said, “The school opted to bring in professional fundraisers Australian Fundraising to give the kids a new and exciting event to experience while working together for the school.”

The shade sails are expected to be erected over the coming school holidays.

The school unsuccessfully applied for three grants from the Department of Education towards the sails.