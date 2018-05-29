Committed to carbon reduction

SOUTH Gippsland Water is committed to greenhouse gas emissions reduction and in 2017 pledged a reduction of 15 percent by July 1, 2025.

The pledge is the first step on the road to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, as per the Victorian Government’s water plan, Water for Victoria.

South Gippsland Water managing director Philippe du Plessis said, “With World Environment Day being celebrated this month, it’s timely to promote the work that is being done to protect our natural environment.

“To achieve our emissions reduction target, South Gippsland Water will be installing over one megawatt of behind the meter solar systems at water and wastewater treatment plants across the South Gippsland region.”

South Gippsland Water first implemented a Sustainability Strategy in 2008-09. Since then, it has been updated a number of times with many smaller scale projects completed, including implementing energy efficiency projects such as changing to LED security lighting, trialling and installing low energy wastewater treatment aeration at lagoon systems, and installing solar systems where viable.

Mr du Plessis said, “These types of projects have been successful at keeping our electricity usage relatively stable, even with increased population and the addition of new assets during this time.

“Our pledge of a 15 percent emissions reduction by 2025 will be achieved in the main, through installing over one megawatt of behind the meter solar systems and the purchase of green power.”

This includes:

• a 684kW solar system at Lance Creek Water Treatment Plant;

• a 180kW solar system at Leongatha Wastewater Treatment Plant;

• a 144kW solar system at Korumburra Wastewater Treatment Plant; and

• a 50kW solar system at Inverloch Wastewater Treatment Plant.

South Gippsland Water is committed to greenhouse gas emissions reduction to achieving zero net emissions by 2050. The longer-term strategy may include a combination of the following:

• increased energy efficiency and reduce or avoid energy use for new projects;

• Intelligent Water Networks (IWN) – participation in industry-scale renewable projects;

• community energy projects;

• purchasing accredited offsets and GreenPower; and

• other options that become available as the Australian energy market evolves.

It is estimated that without action, total corporate emissions would increase by some 45 percent by the year 2050. South Gippsland Water’s action in this space will assist the Victorian Water Sector in achieving the target of net zero emissions by 2050.