Don’t miss Chicago

THERE are only a handful of shows to go before Wonthaggi Theatrical Group closes its season of Chicago.

Ticket sales have gone through the roof since an utterly successful opening night on August 19, so get in quick to book your seat.

After a sell out opening night, fantastic numbers are anticipated for closing night on September 2, so don’t delay.

Don’t miss you’re opportunity to be wowed by the iconic musical performed by an amazingly talented local cast at the Wonthaggi Community Union Arts Centre.

There’s a lot to love about Nina Barry-Macaulay and Bron Kalos’ portrayal of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, especially teamed up with familiar local performing identities like Will Hanley, Elly Poletti, Wayne Moloney and Jay Nelson.

In a short time, the musical was pulled together by director Karen Milkins-Hendry, supported by an equally talented crew.

Come along and be in awe of the way the professional lighting and set tells a story just as well as the dialogue.

The cast is joined on stage by the band, giving audiences a rare glimpse at the extent of the local talent.

With well known songs, dazzling choreography and a wicked storyline, this show is too exciting to miss.

To book your tickets, head to www.wtg.org.au, or visit the foyer of the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre from 10am to 2pm, Tuesday to Friday

Big finish: from left, Bron Kalos as Velma Kelly and Nina Barry Macaulay as Roxie Hart gave an outstanding performance at opening night of Wonthaggi Theatrical Group’s Chicago. To see these leading ladies shine, book your tickets now.

