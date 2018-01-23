Family fun in the sun

Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018 | Posted by

THE Cape Family Festival was a fun family day open to the community to celebrate Cape Paterson’s rich culture, environment, music and diverse food, with fun in the sun on Saturday.

Festivalgoers travelled from all over the region to also celebrate the Wonthaggi Surf Life Saving Club’s 80th anniversary.

The annual event is the club’s major fundraising event of the year.

“It’s really all about running an event everyone can enjoy,” club president Mark Scott said.

“We plan to raise funds to rebuild all of the old facilities and merge them all together into one multi purpose facility.”

Sister fun: Maya and Zoe Ries from Wonthaggi enjoyed an exciting day at the Cape Paterson Family Fun Festival on Saturday.

