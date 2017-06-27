Firies, gym raise $800 to fight mental illness

RUBY CFA firefighters Michael Guest, Aaron Perks and Darren Hardacre are training to complete the Melbourne Firefighters Stair climb on September 2.

They will climb 28 flights of stairs wearing an extra 25kg of full structural firefighting gear and breathing apparatus.

The charity event for firefighters aims to raise $500,000 to improve support services, fund research, remove stigmas and raise awareness of mental health issues like depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and suicide, especially for those within the emergency service and defence communities.

“We have been training with the crew from Voyage Fitness Leongatha since March, and Mel Meade and her crew just wanted to help out, so they organised a fundraising training season which was supported by their members,” brigade captain Michael Guest said.

Fifty members participated in two spin and HIIT classes with a children’s Gecko classes organised for the younger members.

Captain Koala also made an appearance and trained with the younger members.

“It was fantastic to see so many people down here supporting us, giving us a hand with our training and have a great time and to raise $800, what a great effort,” Mr Hardacre said.

If you would like to donate please go to www.firefighterclimb.org.au donate to team CFA – Ruby or to Michael Guest, Aaron Perks or Darren Hardacre.