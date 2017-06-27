Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Firies, gym raise $800 to fight mental illness

RUBY CFA firefighters Michael Guest, Aaron Perks and Darren Hardacre are training to complete the Melbourne Firefighters Stair climb on September 2.

They will climb 28 flights of stairs wearing an extra 25kg of full structural firefighting gear and breathing apparatus. 

The charity event for firefighters aims to raise $500,000 to improve support services, fund research, remove stigmas and raise awareness of mental health issues like depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and suicide, especially for those within the emergency service and defence communities.

“We have been training with the crew from Voyage Fitness Leongatha since March, and Mel Meade and her crew just wanted to help out, so they organised a fundraising training season which was supported by their members,” brigade captain Michael Guest said.

Fifty members participated in two spin and HIIT classes with a children’s Gecko classes organised for the younger members.

Captain Koala also made an appearance and trained with the younger members.

“It was fantastic to see so many people down here supporting us, giving us a hand with our training and have a great time and to raise $800, what a great effort,” Mr Hardacre said.

If you would like to donate please go to www.firefighterclimb.org.au donate to team CFA – Ruby or to Michael Guest, Aaron Perks or Darren Hardacre.

 

Two wheeled fun: from left, Ruby CFA members Darren Hardacre, Michael Guest and Aaron Perks with the spin class at Voyage Fitness in Leongatha, ahead of their stair climb fundraiser on September 2.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=21752

Posted by on Jun 27 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added