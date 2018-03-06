Flag for Leongatha

LEONGATHA is celebrating a pennant flag win in Division Three but top honours go to Phillip Island Blue.

The Phillip Island team sat second to Inverloch Blue on the ladder at the end of the home and away season, but managed to break away with a win in the premiership match.

Played at Korumburra Bowls Club, the final score was Phillip Island Blue 12-61 defeated Inverloch Blue 4-60.

Grand final matches for Division 2, 3 and 5 were played at Inverloch Bowls Club.

Toora, Leongatha and Corinella won the flag in their respective divisions.

The Wonthaggi Bowls Club was in high spirits for the Division 4 grand final. Playing out a friendly rivalry, Wonthaggi Blue and Wonthaggi Gold went head to head.

Wonthaggi Blue was victorious at the end of the day.