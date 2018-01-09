Gippsland Junior Country Week Championships of 2018

THE Gippsland Cricket Championships conducted by the Leongatha and District Cricket Association were held last week. The six cricket associations’ U15 and U14 teams played five games during the week against each other over the first four days.

According to ladder positions finals were held on the Friday. 1 v 2, 3 v 4 and 5 v 6.

At the end of the successfully, organised week there were presentations of individual trophies and medallions to the teams announced Champions.

There was also the announcement of the All Gippsland Team in both divisions.

The Under 15 competition was conducted upon four turf wickets.

It was a great credit to the local clubs and curators that many high scoring games were played and that the talented batsmen had a chance to show their skills.

Top batsmen for Leongatha were Josh Williams from Inverloch and Evan Allaway from Korumburra who both made 159 runs for the week.

The top wicket taker was Jack Collins from Nerrena who had nine wickets for the week.

Evan Allaway had the glory of taking a hat trick in the game against Warragul.

Bairnsdale Cricket Association went through the week undefeated and also won the Grand Final.

Played on our synthetic wickets was the U14 competition.

Two players had exceptional batting efforts in making hundreds each. It was no surprise they finished top two in the Batting aggregate with local OMK player Ethan Lamers finishing second with 272 runs for the week including his 101 * in one game.

The winner though was Max Welsh from the Bairnsdale Cricket Association with a sensational 317 runs.

Both players look destined for higher honours.

The top wicket taker was Darcy Hume from Nerrena who had 10 wickets for the week.

The LDCA U14 team ended up on top of the ladder but unfortunately wasn’t able to win the grand final game going down to the Warragul team.

It was a fantastic week with many individual highlights.

Leongatha and District Cricket Association results

Round 1

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 5/215 (B Manicaro 46, J Whiteside 39, E Lamers 32, D Hume 27) def Traralgon DCA 72 ( D Hume 3/12, J Whiteside 2/7, L Gill 2/11)

Round 2

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 2/173 ( E Lamers 70, D Hume 33*, J Whiteside 31) def Sale Maffra Cricket Association 6/157 ( T Niven 2/18)

Round 3 T20

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 7/115 ( E Lamers 56) def Bairnsdale Cricket Association 9/79 ( O Kenter 3/19, T Hanily 2/9 )

Round 4 T20

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 2/150 ( E Lamers 101*, D Hume 27* ) def Central Gippsland Cricket Association 5/101

Round 5

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 88 def by Warragul and District Cricket Association 106 ( O Kenter 4/17, T Niven 2/20)

Grand Final

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 83 def by Warragul and District Cricket Association 6/164 ( D Hume 3/23 )

The Under 15’s

The local team won three of its five games for the week. In the playoff final the boys had a thrilling game which went down to the last ball. Needing 12 runs off the last over Heath Dobbie 12* and Xavier Doherty 5* got the LDCA over the line.

Leongatha and District Cricket Association results

Round 1

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 6/159 (J Williams 49, J Collins 25*) def Traralgon DCA 140 ( J Collins 4/16)

Round 2

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 6/130 ( E Allaway 51* ) lost to Sale Maffra Cricket Association 4/144 ( E Allaway 2/13)

Round 3 T20

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 9/71 lost to Bairnsdale Cricket Association 2/142

Round 4 T20

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 2/125 ( J Williams 64, E Allaway 51* ) def Central Gippsland Cricket Association 2/128

Round 5

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 9/132 ( J Wrigley 29 ) def Warragul and District Cricket Association 116 ( J Collins 3/12, E Allaway 3/23, H Fincher 2/8)

Playoff Final Leongatha and District Cricket Association 6/163 ( J Collins 50, E Allaway 29, J Williams 28 ) def Warragul and District Cricket Association 3/162.