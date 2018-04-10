Gymkhana a success

THE annual Corner Inlet Pony Club Labour Day gymkhana was another successful one.

The weather was kind, plenty of ribbons to be won and an added freshman’s showjumping course was set up.

The attendance was perhaps a little less on last year (due to the weather threatening to rain) but it didn’t dampen the great horsemanship skills and sportsmanship on display by young and old.

The fun ring brought a lot of laughs and ribbons to competitors of varying ages (from three to 12 years old) as in this ring it is all about encouragement for the novice rider.

The show ring riders showed off their beautiful mounts and with great skill and elegance.

Across, a Pony club ring which is for pony club riders and their horses to show us their versatility, obedience and horsemanship.

The most prestigious event is this ring is Corner Inlet Pony Club Irma Esler award which is presented annually to the riding combination that can show us all these core values.

This year the award went to Ebony Clavarino and Diego, reserve champion was Skye Dorling with Acadie.

There were some speedy demons in the novelty ring, bending between the poles or galloping around the barrels.

The latest addition was a freshman’s show jumping course, where each clear round scores you a ribbon.

Riders started at 30 cm height going up to 1m which meant that riders wanting to take out their young horses or riders wanting to try jumping a bit higher were catered for.

A big thank you goes to Tayla Josephs for organising this event and of courses all the Corner Inlet Pony Club families who helped out making this another successful gymkhana.