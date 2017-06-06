Hill plays his cards right

A POKER face may well come in handy around the council table, but South Gippsland Shire Councillor Don Hill is putting such skills to good use in another arena: poker, in fact.

The Wild Dog Valley resident placed third in a monthly Victorian state poker title held at Melton recently and won $1800 after a marathon 13 hour game.

The pool of competitors dwindled as players were slowly outclassed, but Hill made the cut of nine players to contest the final table.

“My strategy was to let the other people knock each other out. When it got down to the last three, I should have played more and had more of a go,” he said.

“You have to be playing carefully and sensibly. There’s a bit of luck involved when playing with cards and you have to make the right decisions at every point.”

Hill became fascinated with the game after being introduced by his son Ryan and played his first competitive match in February this year.

He increased his skills and confidence after winning matches at venues around South Gippsland.

“I like the mathematics involved. It’s a strategic game and the personalities of the players come out in the game,” the maths teacher at Drouin Secondary College said.

“The thing I have enjoyed most about playing live poker in pubs is the other people who are playing at the same time. They’re extremely friendly.”

People wishing to play poker can find out more by contacting Gippsland representative David England on 0411 347 443.