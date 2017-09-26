Josie’s dedication rewarded

OUTTRIM’S Josie Rutherford was recently presented with a gold John Pascoe Fawkner medal by the Royal Horticultural Society of Victoria, for distinguished service to horticulture.

The award is one of the highest honours given out by the society, with very few presented each year.

Josie was shocked to receive the award which was presented to her by the president of the Royal Horticultural Society, Don Rickerby at the regional conference in Inverloch recently.

“It was exciting to be awarded the gold medal. The more I think about it, the more thrilled I am,” she said.

Josie has been a member of the Leongatha Horticultural Society for nearly 30 years and is also a member of lots of other societies and groups relating to horticulture.

She said she has always had a level of interest in horticulture and plants and as she gets older, her interest increases.

“After I joined the horticultural society I made some friends and we would go off to flower shows and gardens,” she said.

“I have been helping out at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show since 2004, where we hand out fliers and talk to people and encourage them to join the Royal Horticultural Society.”

Josie said while she loves most plants, she has a special interest in vireya rhododendrons, lilliums and bulbs.

“I spend a lot of time in the garden, my daughter comes home and helps me as well,” she said.

“I also plant a lot of seeds.”

As a member of the Leongatha Horticultural Society, Josie has been organising the guest speakers since around 2001 and also did the catering for 11 years “with the good help from other members”.

Josie humbly puts her gold medal down to being involved in horticultural societies for a long time.

“I do lots of cooking, so I guess they get to know who I am and they must think I have contributed to horticulture,” she said.

“I put entries in lots of flower shows and go to meetings when I can and talk to people and always try to be friendly.

“I enjoy the company, the friendships and the knowledge of the horticultural society.”