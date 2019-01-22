Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 | Posted by

Juniors give golf a go

Fun sport: Lucy and Max Carter, Ethan, Zac and Bailey Langstaff, Zac Evans, Will Davies, Noah and Marcus McLennan, Jules and Finn Bennett, Alyssa and Anika Edwards, Alec Francis, and Mason and Mitchell McGannon took part in Woorayl Golf Club’s junior clinic last week.

WOORAYL Golf Club held a very successful introductory junior golf clinic over four days last week from January 14 to January 17.
Children were introduced to the first steps to playing golf. 
The two hour sessions over the four days saw a total of 17 children participate all who enjoyed the opportunity to consider a new sport. 
Woorayl Golf Club members supported John Payne accredited PGA coach from Korumburra Golf Club who conducted the clinic.
 John instructed on the basic golf skills along with using skill development activities that provided a fun way of learning.  The first two days saw putting and chipping introduced but all children were very keen by the third day to try out a full swing particularly using a driver.
The instruction sessions each day were run for one hour with John and then in the next hour the children experienced playing a hole or two with Woorayl club members. 
Woorayl Golf Club thanked the support received from the Victorian Golf Foundation who provided assistance with funding.
Given the success of the four days and encouraged by the enthusiastic response from the children Woorayl is looking at conducting mid week junior coaching clinics in term one of the school year.  

