LDNA netball grand finals

THE Leongatha and District Netball Association held it’s grand finals on Saturday with three different clubs taking out the titles across four levels.

RESULTS:

13 & Under: Mirboo North Purple 30 d Mirboo North Gold 18.
15 & Under: Meeniyan & District 24 d Town Black 13.
17 & Under / C Grade: Mirboo North Purple 61 d Meeniyan & District 31.
Open: Town Black 44 d Mt Eccles Blue 38.

