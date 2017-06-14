Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Relax with music at Mardan South

SUPERB music performed in a beautiful setting will make for a memorable afternoon at Mardan South this Saturday, June 17.

South Gippsland musicians Christine Ross, Karen Baker and Cheryl Connor will present a memorable concert at 2pm at Scots Pioneer Church.

The concert will feature the music of Handel, Mozart, Bozza, Massenet, Harrison, Gordon Lewin and Shostakovich, among others.

“It is a very exciting program of flute and clarinet duets interspersed with trios with piano and solos for each with piano,” Christine said.

“The energy of the pieces selected should leave the audience feeling uplifted and refreshed, which is perfectly followed by afternoon tea to round off your relaxing Saturday afternoon.”

Christine and Cheryl have performed together over many years, the most auspicious occasion being with the Korumburra Primary School choir that presented to former prime minister John Howard during a visit to Korumburra.

Christine has hosted many concerts within South Gippsland since returning to the area in 2003 and Cheryl works tirelessly as a teacher, mentor, advisor and musician with musicals, choir work, accompanying and her private teaching practice.

Karen Baker studied music in high school and then went on to Latrobe University in Melbourne.

After university, she joined the Royal Australian Navy Band as a clarinetist and enjoyed many overseas trips for military tattoo ceremonies and world musical events, and visited such places as Brunei, Greece, Hawaii and Vanuatu.

She has also travelled around Australia playing and performing for schools, concerts, ship launches and other special occasions, and met such famous people as Darryl Sommers, Graham Lloyd, the King of Brunei and the King of Vanuatu.

Now a music teacher, Karen works with Christine at Newhaven College and feels privileged to find people who share her love and passion for music.

The church is located at Mardan Road. Tickets are $20 at the door.


Musical talent: Christine Ross and Karen Baker will join Cheryl Connor (not pictured) at a concert at Scots Pioneer Church, Mardan South, this Saturday, June 17 at 2pm.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=21619

Posted by on Jun 14 2017. Filed under Arts & Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added