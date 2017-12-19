Stony Creek’s summer of racing almost here

STONY Creek Racing Club is gearing up for the first race day of the season on December 30 with up to 2000 race goers expected at the race meet.

As well as the racing action there will be plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained during Stony Creek’s summer racing days with Stony Creek CEO Sarah Wolf saying this year there are more kids’ activities than ever before.

“This year we have Kelly’s Sports who will be providing a range of fun and stimulating activities to keep children entertained during the summer race days as part of Country Racings campaign, Kids Summer of Country Racing,” Ms Wolf said.

“At our first race day there will also be pony rides, a jumping castle, face painting, balloon artist as well as free Country Racing show bags for all the kids and on January 8 we will be welcoming Chris Humfrey and his Wild Action Zoo back to Stony Creek. Chris will be joining all the activities of our first meet making for an affordable family friendly day out at the races.

“Chris’ Wild Action Zoo is incredibly popular with both kids and adults, and offers a truly three-dimensional experience, where children and adults can get ‘close-up’ to Australian native fauna.

“The Stony Creek Racing Club really is a family club and we want to ensure that all the family are catered for from the racing to the track side activities, all in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere,” Ms Wolf said.

The second meet for the season on January 8 will also see the return of the popular Ladies Day marquee ‘Sisterhood Women’s Travel Pink Roses Marquee’ hosted by the Venus Bay Surf Lifesaving Club and sponsored by Sisterhood Women’s Travel.

“This year’s Ladies Day is a great opportunity for fund raising for the Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club with every dollar raised to go back to the surf club to purchase much needed rescue equipment,” Ms Wolf said.

Tickets to the Ladies Day Marquee include race day entry, lunch, alcoholic beverages, prizes and a fun day out with friends.

Getting to and from the Stony Creek race days will be made even easier with busses confirmed to be picking race goers up from Wonthaggi through Cape Paterson, Inverloch on to Stony Creek as well as from Venus Bay through to Stony Creek with bus stops along the way. Bus tickets are $20 for adults and $2 for children under 17 accompanied by an adult.

Race day tickets can also be pre-purchased online with discounted entry when booking through the website.

To purchase race day passes, become a club member and receive a season pass, book your season on the bus or for more information on the Ladies Day Marquee visit www.scrc.com.au or contact the Stony Creek Racing Club office on 5664 0099.