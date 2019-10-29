Stop and smell the roses at the Leongatha Rose Spectacular



JUST ROSY: Sandra McDonald encourages locals and visitors alike to attend what is going to be a standout show of the rose this November.

THE sight and scent of hundreds of roses will welcome visitors and exhibitors to the 48th annual Leongatha Rose Spectacular.

To be held on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9, the show promises a great opportunity to view the myriad varieties of roses and to speak with exhibitors and experts alike on all aspects of the rose.

This year the feature rose is the RSL rose; a gorgeous specimen that flowers in burgundy and amber and boasts a long stem with glossy, deep green foliage.

The RSL rose was chosen this year in recognition of the centenary of the end of World War One, and as a tribute to the work and support of the RSL towards returned defence personnel.

Besides the large cut flower section, there will also be children’s activities, plant stalls and posies for sale, as well as the Red Cross ladies serving their signature delicious morning and afternoon teas and lunch at Leongatha Memorial Hall.

Presented by the Leongatha Horticultural Society, the Leongatha Rose Spectacular will also coincide with the conclusion of the All Things Rose project.

This community based project – a joint collaboration between the horticultural society and the Leongatha Community House – has been running throughout the year and is aimed at stimulating interest in all aspects of the rose, from horticulture to the arts.

A chance to view and note outstanding roses, as well as the opportunity to appreciate the verdant scenery of amazing South Gippsland awaits you at this year’s Leongatha Rose Spectacular.

For more information, contact Josie on 5657 3292.