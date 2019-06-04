Swimmers celebrate season

Club champion Lily Robinson with coach Dylan Muir.

THE South Gippsland Bass Swim Club held its annual presentation night at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club recently.

Around 180 people came together to celebrate the past season.

Club president Lorraine Muir started the night with a recap of the club’s success throughout the year.

South Gippsland Bass was Swimming Victoria and Swimming Australia’s Club of the Year; number one in the whole of Australia as well as a top four finalist in the Victorian Sporting Club of the Year.

Remembering the feelings raised when these announcements were made set the tone for a night full of celebration and accolades.

Head coach Dylan Muir followed with an inspiring thank you to all the committee, coaches, families and swimmers.

As the club heads into the new swimming year, it will say goodbye to the older swimmers.

Muir reflected on their journey and wished them the best for their futures.

He said to watch this space when it came to farewelling Nathan Foote.

He has now moved to Melbourne for university and joined the Northcote Swimming Club.

He recently competed against the best in Australia at the Australian National Championships, finishing in the top four in his age and top 15 in the open category, racing against many Olympians.

The age group champion and runner up trophies where presented by club captains Lily Robinson and Kai Lumsden.

Club champions for the season were also presented.

Nathan Foote and Cooper Quaife respectively won the male category, while Lily Robinson and Tomei Dal Pozzo won the female category.

Most improved swimmer of the season was awarded to Kody Chalmers for his efforts.

All coaches presented their encouragement awards; Brett Kerr awarded Tara Hanily, Gemma Tschiderer awarded Maxamillion Brocklesby, Sarah Harris awarded Asha Chalmers. Lorri McKenzie awarded Chloe Jones and Dylan Muir awarded Claudia Croatto.

Dylan thanked all the captains for their contribution to the season.

The club captains are Joshua Wight, Hannah Simmons, Hayley Wight, Maddi Boyd, Tomei Dal Pozzo, Lily Robinson and Kai Lumsden.

A quick club chant saw the roof of the Workmen’s Club lifted and everyone in the room left beaming with pride.

After all the formalities, the families then had the opportunity to dance the night out as the club’s own Locke DeGaris and Izzy Kennedy entertained with their awesome renditions of some well known hits.

The first competition for the new season will be held at Leongatha Splash on Sunday, July 28.

Anyone interested in joining or finding out more about the swim club can contact Dylan Muir on 0400 032 734.