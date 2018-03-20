Top vealers make 333c

Numbers jumped and all the export buyers were back and operating.

There was a much larger showing of grown steers of various weights, competition remained steady and prices held firm across all grades of heavy steers.

The beef and dairy cows rose by 2c to 4c and Friesian bullocks were 4c to 8c/kg better. Lighter weight trade cattle were in limited supply and processor competition was very strong on the handful of top vealer calves.

The vealers ranged from 270c to a top of 333c for a few heavy weighted well presented types, while the bulk of the well shaped vealers made over 300c/kg and went to the processors. The yearling steers were scarce with the best of them reaching 305c/kg.

The yearling heifers C and D muscled ranged from 230c to 278.6c, to average 255c/kg for the C3’s.

The 500-600kg C3 and C4 steers made from 245c to 275c, to average 267c/kg. The 600kg plus steers made from 246c to 272c, to average 265c/kg. Older empty heifers made from 225c to 265c/kg. Friesian bullocks ranged from 207c to 215c/kg.

Dairy cows over 520kg were 4c dearer and made from 162c to 202c, to average 184c/kg for the D1’s. The heavy C and D muscled beef cows made from 202c to 220c, to average 213c/kg. Heavy bulls made from 213c to 250c/kg, also selling at dearer prices this week.

The next sale draw – March 21: 1. Phelan & Henderson & Co, 2. Landmark, 3. SEJ, 4. Alex Scott & Staff, 5. Rodwells, 6. Elders.

Sheep Sale Wednesday, March 21 and April 4 at 12pm.