World-class stadium to open its doors in Wonthaggi



NEARING COMPLETION: Sports teams will be able to take to the Wonthaggi stadium from early next year.



BASKETBALLERS, among other sport enthusiasts, are eagerly anticipating the opening of Wonthaggi’s three court, multi-sport stadium which will be ready for play in February 2020.

The stadium will provide a new home for the Wonthaggi Basketball Association (WBA), which has more than 500 members and no home facilities.

“We will start our domestic season there,” WBA president Cath Garnham said.

“There is nothing like this in South Gippsland. It’s something that will benefit all of South Gippsland and Bass Coast.”

With wheelchair access and improved safety, the new, world-class facility will be able to cater for more people and programs.

“We’ll be able to have more competitions and more training days, offer more programs like walking basketball for seniors, and more for the younger kids as well,” Mrs Garnham said.

“We are looking to cater for as many people within the community as we can.

“We are building a home where people can come.”

Designed to be shared by the community and the school, the multi-sport stadium – part of the new Wonthaggi Secondary College Senior Campus – will provide a huge boost for local sporting clubs and associations.

Once opened, it will be managed by the college in partnership with Bass Coast Shire Council.

The stadium features a show court with 500 plus seating capacity for basketball and netball, and another two courts that can be used for badminton, basketball, netball and volleyball.

With high standard scoreboards, backboards and a sprung floor, the stadium will cater for local level games and provide the opportunity to host high level competitions.

“Our community has been calling for better sporting facilities for many years, so it is great to see this project really coming together,” Bass Coast mayor Cr Brett Tessari said.

Mrs Garnham is now putting the call out for new basketballers in the lead up to the stadium’s opening.

“We will have the facilities to be able to deal with the growth,” she said.

“We are always happy to take new people early – or late!”

To enquire, email president@wonthaggibasketball.org