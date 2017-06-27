Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Children learn fire safety

MEMBERS of the Ruby CFA Darren Hardacre, Michel Guest and JJ Edmondson visited students at St Laurence’s Primary School in Leongatha last Thursday.

Ruby fire fighters demonstrated the use of fire extinguishers and special equipment.

The brigade’s Darren Hardacre explained fire safety procedures and taught students how to ‘stop, drop and roll’.

“I wish I could do this every day of my life,” student Sid said.

CFA fun: St Laurence’s Primary School students Amelia and Rachel borrowed the Ruby CFA members’ gear on Thursday.

