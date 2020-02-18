Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 | Posted by

Motorbikes gathering prompt ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ at South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club


GRAND DISPLAY: A diversity of motorbikes fascinated the members of the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club. Photo courtesy Gerard Bruning-@fourcornersframing.

CREATIVITY is creeping into the design of makes of modern motorbikes which was evident at a display at the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club’s February meeting.

Leon Watchorn out did himself by organising the largest display to date and the meeting also attracted a full house.

Members and their bikes to attend were: Ray Pearson, 2012 Harley Davidson Trike; Doug Cuphy, 2018 Can AM Spyder, 2016 Triumph Thunder Bird,  2016 Indian Scout,  2005 Honda Gold Wing; Albert Jolly, 1983 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans; Laurie Cooper, BSA WM 20, 2006 Honda CB 1300; Troy Cooper, 2002 Ducati ST 2; Laurie Cooper, 1974 Suzuki GT.380; Andy Graydon, 2007 Harley Davidson FX-DC; Graeme Green, 1994 Kawasaki 1000 G.T.R; Charlie Holton, 2017 URL 750 Outfit; Clif Holton, mini bike Dream Bike 911 50cc; Alf Dennemosser, 1994 Honda Gold Wing; Geoff Robb, 2018 Royal Enfield 500; Tony Kelly, 2019 Honda NBC 110; Tim Marriott, 1949 Vincent H.R.D 1000; Doug Martin, 2016 Honda NC 750; Steph Hudson, 2019 Triumph Street Trike; Matt Sherry, 1991 Suzuki GSX 750; Ian Dale, 2011 Royal Enfield 500; and Frank Krause, 1968 Honda Dax 100cc.    

 

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=30783

Posted by on Feb 18 2020. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added