Rotary’s record breaking show
THE 41st Arts Prom Country Art and Photography Show, presented by the Rotary Club of Leongatha attracted a record number of entries this year.
The show, which opened on Friday night and ran across the weekend, showed off 553 artworks, many of them done by Gippsland artists.
Rotary’s president elect Jeremy Curtis said the fantastic quality of the artworks was a tribute to the talented people who live in the region.
Mr Curtis said all the money Rotary raised by hosting the art show goes back into the community.
Maureen Harris Smith’s oil painting titled Summer Memories Inverloch was named the best in show, by judge Clive Hutchinson.
Mr Hutchison said he thought the painting was superbly executed.
“There was so much fine detail, which speaks to Australian summers. The painting really invites you in,” he said.
Mr Hutchison said there was a wealth creative talent in the greater Gippsland area and it was a privilege to judge the show, which he said “wasn’t and easy task”.
This year’s featured artist was Mary Hennekam from Langwarrin, who was also awarded best acrylic for her painting Holly Leafed Grevillia.
RESULTS:
Best in Show (any medium)
Maureen Harris-Smith, Summer Memories Inverloch
Phil Risely people’s choice
Vanessa Kelly, Country Industrial 1
Pat West best oil
Rhonda Gray, Envy
Richard Pegler Memorial best watercolour
Lorraine Lewistska, Besalu Sunlight And Shadows
Best acrylic
Mary Hennekam, Hollyleaf Grevillea
Best pastel
Julie Lundgren-Coulter, Late Afternoon
Best mixed media
Mandy Gunn, Cresendo
Best contemporary
Lisa O’Keefe, Totem Figures
Best ink, pencil, charcoal or other medium
Karen Rosato, Down By The Lake
South Gippsland Shire resident award
Ben Cooper, Dune
Best monochrome photo
Gary Beresford, Mountain Ash Graveyard
Best colour photo
Linda Keagle, Country Road
Best digitally modified photo
Robert Manhal, S.L.2
Best 3D
Paul Poulter, Bush Chook
South Gippsland Shire Council youth under 13
Isabella Grimley, Chilli With Butterflies
South Gippsland Shire Council youth 13 to 18
Grace Allen, Antediluvian
Building Inclusive Communities all abilities 13 to 18
Matheson , 3D art
Building Inclusive Communities all abilities Open
Sam Lennon, Contemporary
