School goes sustainable
SOUTH Gippsland Specialist School’s focus for 2017 was sustainability.
Students designed reusable Boomerang Bags during term four to donate to Leongatha Health Foods store.
Boomerang Bags is a community driven movement tackling plastic pollution.
Not only have the students designed bags, but they also raised more than $350 to buy gifts for Oxfam, a global movement dedicated to tackling poverty around the world.
All money was raised through resource smart ways such as selling vegetables and making soups from the school garden and using a blender bike to make milkshakes.
